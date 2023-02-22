Considering Joan of Arc at the Remington

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Pictured: Joan of Arc by Sally James Farnham, ca. 1918, lost wax bronze casting, 19 ¼ x 16 ⅝ x 7 ⅝”, Museum purchase with gifts from Jack and Jo Anne Backus, Mary and Carl Colton, Dr. Patricia Mahoney, JoAnn and Lowell McAllister, Robert and Eleonora McCabe, Julie and Peter Huff, Frances “Dolly” MacIntyre, Janet McFarland in memory of George McFarland, Tyler and Sara Mongerson, Allan P. Newell, Catherine Newell, and William Torrey, Frederic Remington Art Museum 2016.004

Ogdensburg, NY — The Frederic Remington Art Museum invites the public to participate in one of this month’s “Consider This” programs. This ongoing program offers guided exploration of a single work of art on display at the Remington Museum. “Consider This” is for all ability levels, and no art background is required. Participants simply need an interest in joining the conversation. A different artwork is featured each month, with three program sessions to choose from in March.

Two sessions are offered in an on-site/virtual hybrid format, in which participants can join the conversation remotely via Zoom or in person at the Museum. The other session is offered only on-site at the Museum. Programs are offered at noon, so that even working people can join the conversation during their lunch and bring art into their workday. Participation via Zoom is free, and on-site participation is free with admission to the Museum.

In March, which is Women’s History Month, there will be three opportunities to spend quality time with Sally James Farnham’s ca. 1918 lost wax bronze casting Joan of Arc. Each session features 30 minutes of focused looking, consideration, conversation, and interpretation of the artwork. For the hybrid sessions, Museum Curator & Educator Laura Desmond will broadcast from the Museum, teaming up with a docent to facilitate discussion among participants. Active participation is strongly encouraged.

Museum docent Luanne Herzog will facilitate an on-site session at the Remington Museum on Friday, March 10 at noon. For the hybrid sessions, Desmond will pair up with Museum docent Kathy Crowe on Wednesday, March 15 at noon, and with docent Anne Skelly on Wednesday, March 22 at noon. To learn more and to register, you can call 315-393-2425 or email desmond@fredericremington.org. For ease of conversation, registration will be limited to eight participants.

“Women’s History Month is a perfect time to consider this exceptional bronze casting of woman warrior-saint Joan of Arc by woman sculptor Sally James Farnham,” says Museum Curator & Educator Laura Desmond. “Farnham’s Joan is at once martial, spiritual, and feminine, an original, convincing, and moving representation of the patron saint and savior of France.”

The Frederic Remington Art Museum is located at 303 Washington Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. The Frederic Remington Art Museum expands and deepens appreciation and understanding of Remington’s work by engaging contemporary audiences and keeping his legacy relevant. It is dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, preserving and interpreting the art and archives of Frederic Remington, and contains an unmatched collection of his works. The Museum is open year round. Current visiting hours are Wednesday through Saturday 11 am to 5 pm, and Sunday 1 to 5 pm.

