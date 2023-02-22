Dennis F. Shea, 63, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Dennis F. Shea, 63, a resident of 156 Cold Brook Drive, South Colton, will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Rev. Joe Giroux presiding.  Burial will be held in the springtime at Stark Cemetery, South Colton.  Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Tuesday from 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.  Mr. Shea passed away early Monday morning at his home. Dennis is survived by his longtime companion, Amy Cayey, South Colton; his parents, Frank and Nancy Shea, South Colton; three brothers, Schulyer Shea (Jeanette); Randy Shea (Sarah) and Brett Shea as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.  Dennis was pre-deceased by a brother, Greg Shea.  Although he did not have any children of his own, he was a father figure to many, especially Cody Willmart who he considered his own.

Born in Potsdam, NY on November 24, 1959 to Frank and Nancy Mullen Shea, Dennis graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School and attended Canton ATC.  He worked at Niagara Mohawk and National Grid as a lineman for over 30 years, retiring in 2014.  In his free time, Dennis enjoyed gardening, reading, and woodworking.  He was a member of the Potsdam Elks Club and the Rainbow Brook Hunting Club and found most enjoyment spending time socializing with his family, friends and boating on Higley Flow.  Memorial donations can be made to the Colton Fire Department and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Dennis F. Shea.

