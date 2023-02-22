Electrical problem sparks small fire, shuts down Carthage Post Office

Carthage Post Office(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Post Office is temporarily closed.

U.S. Postal Service officials say an electrical malfunction touched off a small fire Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman says all employees and mail remained safe during the incident.

At this time, Carthage PO Box customers may pick up their mail at the Watertown Post Office.

Carthage customers who receive street delivery are not affected.

Postal officials say they’re assessing the situation and a timeframe to resume operations in Carthage has yet to be determined.

They say the facility will remain closed until safety reviews and repairs are completed.

