George Waite, 86, of Champion

CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - George Waite, 86, passed away February 19, 2023, at Lewis County Residential Health Care, where he had resided for just over a month, with family by his side.

George was born August 1, 1936, to Merritt and Helena (Fitzgerald)Waite the 7th of 19 children - as George would say “Lucky #7″. He graduated from West Carthage High School and enlisted in the National Guard in 1955. He worked on Fort (Camp) Drum, as a Surge dealer, delivered monuments for E.C. Crooks, and was an IBA (Independent Buyer’s Assoc.) dealer, selling farm supplies for almost 50 years, retiring at 81 years young. George was a member of the Champion Fire Department, Champion Grange, and served on the Champion Town Council.

George married Rochelle Harper on November 9, 1957, and they lived on County Route 47 in Champion NY. They were married 62 years until Rochelle’s passing on December 16, 2019.

He is survived by his four children, Gayle (Calvin) Reilly, South Dakota, Colleen (Jeff) Duncan, Glenfield NY, Steve (Amie Ferris) Waite, Champion NY, and Robert (Deb)Waite, Florida. Grandchildren, Ron (Stacey) Porter, Eric (Natalie) Porter, Bryan (Jessica) Porter, Ken Reilly, Charles Reilly, Elizabeth (Jason) Dallenbach, Christina (Rey) Delapaz, Kelli (Joe) Lawrence, Abbi (Aaron) Myers, Lucas (Ashley) Waite, Andrew (Shawna Gleba) Waite, Rachael (Brett) Golas, Julie (Wyatt) Carpenter and Diana Snyder. Thirty-four great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and three on the way. Brothers; Duane (Ada), Ernest (Gina), Paul, and Jerry (Mike). Sisters, Ellen (Jim) Remington, Sarah (William) Walseman, Helen (Joseph) Morissette and Martha (Patrick) McCarthy brother-in-law David (Brenda) Harper, sister in laws Carol (David) Stoodley, Diana (George) Ashcraft, Laureen (Bill) Duprey, many nieces and nephews who were so good to him and his longtime friend, of over 80 years, Dick (Shirley) Tyner who has always been only a phone call away.

Besides his wife and son Hugh (who died in infancy) he was predeceased by his parents, sisters Evelyn (Bill) McCallops, Mary (Bob) Greenwood, and Irene Astafan. Brothers Herbert (Helen) & (Sally), John (June), Harold, David (Linda), and Howard (Doc) as well as Carol and Kenneth Waite who died in infancy. A mother and father-in-law, Anna & Verne Harper, and brother-in-law, Charles & Robert Harper.

George enjoyed golfing, horses, and most of all his grandchildren.

The family would like to say a very special thank you to the people who have cared for George in his home this past year. His niece Darby Gillespie, along with Amy Malbouf, Cheryl Emmanuel, Mary Sheltray, and Montinez Smith. They were so good to him, and we were blessed to have found them.

There will be no public calling hours. He will be laid to rest in March at the St. James Catholic Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life to follow.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

