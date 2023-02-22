Help wanted: St. Lawrence County needs umpires

Help wanted: St. Lawrence County needs umpires
By Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WWNY) - The need for officials in all sports is becoming an urgent matter for state high schools. We focus on a local county wanting to get the message out.

One of the places in need of high school officials is St. Lawrence County.

Case in point: spring sports season is just around the corner as we focus specifically on softball and baseball.

Without an adequate number of officials, sometime games need to be moved around.

In the case of Bob Ahlfeld, it’s a way to keep involved in a sport he grew up to love.

Oh, by the way, in this day of rising costs, officiating is a good way to supplement the income.

No matter the sport you are interested in, Steven Besaw will connect you with that sport’s officiating board in St. Lawrence County.

You can contact him at 315-276-6325 or secxsbint@gmail.com

