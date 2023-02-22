Highlights & scores: Sectional play in basketball & hockey

(WWNY) - There was plenty of sectional basketball and hockey action in local sports Tuesday night.

Top-seed Indian River hosted Watertown in a girls’ Section III quarterfinal.

- First quarter: Raven Marsell scores off the turnover. It’s Indian River by 5.

- Off the inbounds, Allison LaMora gets the roll down low. The Lady Warriors are on top 7.

- It’s Marsell with the drive to the tin for the floater. It’s the Lady Warriors by 9.

- Penelope Brown gets Watertown on the board with the turnaround down low.

- LaMora scores on the give-and-go.

Indian River beat Watertown 60-24.

In a girls’ Section III Class D quarterfinal in Copenhagen, the Lady Golden Knights met Alexandria.

- Fourtth quarter: Sincerity Diange buries the baseline jumper. Alexandria is down 28.

- Off the turnover, Maddy Carroll finishes with the bucket. It’s the Lady Golden Knights by 30.

- Then it’s Aubree Smykla connecting for 3 from the corner. It’s Copenhagen by 33.

- Off the turnover, Smykla lays in 2. It’s 60-25 Copenhagen.

- Alyssa Fitzpatrick drills the jumper.

Copenhagen beat Alexandria 62-30.

SECTION X BOYS CLASS D SEMIFINAL

It was Lisbon vs. Heuvelton in a boys’ Section X Class D basketball semifinal.

- Jake Venette to Lucas Thornhill who drills the 3-pointer. The game is tied at 3-3.

- Connor Phillips powers up for the 2 – plus the foul.

- Connor Bell muscles out of the scrum to Isaiah White for the basket. Heuvelton is still up 4.

- Chris Ashlaw races to the net for 2.

- Camden Johnson buries the 3-ball.

- Bell again with the inside lay-in. Lisbon is back within 6.

- Rhys Brossoit to Nate Mashaw who splashes the 3.

Final score: Heuvelton 70, Lisbon 52.

It was Chateaugay vs. Harrisville

- Aiden Chartrand slices inside for the basket. It’s 2-0 Harrisville.

- Joe Shepherd with the rebound to Nolan Sullivan for the floater. It’s 4-1 Pirates.

- Tanner Sullivan to Chartrand for the backdoor. It’s the Pirates by 5.

- Tanner again on the spin, scores, making it 8-1 Harrisville.

- Chateaugay’s Ian Leary finds the seam for the backhand layup. It’s 8-3.

- Ethan Cook to Walker Martin for 3. It’s 8-6 Pirates.

- Tanner Sullivan with the layup.

- Brennan Loose with the baby hook in the paint. Harrisville led by 9 in the second half.

- Walker Martin hits Jake Johnston for 3.

After a seesaw second half, with 10 seconds left, Chateaugay gets a chance to tie on a 3-pointer but misses.

Harrisville won 35-30.

St. Lawrence Central was at Norwood-Norfolk for a boys’ Section X Division II hockey opening round.

- The Larries’ Andrew Lamora, over the blue line, scores. It’s 2-0 St. Lawrence.

- The Icemen’s Chase Sessions, just over the blue line, unleashes a laser into the net. It’s 2-1.

- Mike Donie gets in behind the defense and roofs the puck over the goalie’s shoulder.

- Chase Sessions with the initial shot. John Friot scores on the rebound.

Final score: Norwood-Norfolk 7, St. Lawrence Central 4.

