Hubert G. “Hugh” Wood, 88, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Hubert G. “Hugh” Wood, 88, of Jackson Street, Lowville, passed away on Tuesday morning, February 21, 2023 at his home.

Hugh was born on May 29, 1934 at home in Forestport, NY, a son of the late Charles S. and Luella Vanderhoof Wood. He attended Utica Free Academy and worked for Niagara Mohawk. He was then drafted, and chose to serve in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1953 to 1957 during the Korean War. After his service, Hugh worked for Mohawk Containers in New Hartford where he met his future wife. On November 9, 1957, he married Shirley Reed at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lowville, with Rev. Arnold J. Pedersen officiating. He then went to work for Beaverite Manufacturing in Croghan from April 1958 until his retirement in August 1996.

Mr. Wood was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church, Lowville. He was member of Beaver River Memorial Post #1663, Croghan American Legion, serving as past Commander, past Lewis County Commander and past 5th District Commander. He was a life member of BPOE #1605, Lowville Lodge. Hugh was a life member of Lewis County Memorial Post #6912, Lowville VFW.

Hugh is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Shirley; three children, Laurie A. and Henry Baxter of Lyons Falls; Larry C. and Diane Wood of Lowville; and Terry K. and Jennifer Wood of Lowville; ten grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by a cherished daughter, Janet Marie, who passed shortly after birth; and brother, Stanley Wood.

Calling Hours will be held at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Geraldine Bissell Thompson officiating. A luncheon at the Lowville Elks Lodge will immediately follow the funeral service. Burial with Military Honors will be held at Beaches Bridge Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lowville Academy All Sports Booster Club, Attn: Matt Macaulay, 7668 North State Street, Lowville, NY 13367; or the Croghan American Legion Auxiliary, 9833 Main St., Box 217, Croghan, NY 13327. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

