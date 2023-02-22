In-person Chili Cookoff returns this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center’s North Country Chili Cookoff will be in person this weekend for the first time since 2020.
The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau said this year there will a mix of about 20 professionals and amateurs pitting a wide variety of chilis against each other.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
The in-person version of the Chili Cookoff will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.
It costs $6 per person of $15 for a family.
Winding down today (Wednesday, February 22) is the pub-crawl-style phase of the cookoff. It started as a way to keep the cookoff going through public gathering restrictions during the pandemic.
Learn more at volunteertransportationcenter.org.
