In-person Chili Cookoff returns this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center’s North Country Chili Cookoff will be in person this weekend for the first time since 2020.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau said this year there will a mix of about 20 professionals and amateurs pitting a wide variety of chilis against each other.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The in-person version of the Chili Cookoff will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

It costs $6 per person of $15 for a family.

Winding down today (Wednesday, February 22) is the pub-crawl-style phase of the cookoff. It started as a way to keep the cookoff going through public gathering restrictions during the pandemic.

Learn more at volunteertransportationcenter.org.

