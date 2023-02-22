Linda J. Woodcock, 69, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Linda J. Woodcock, 69, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena and formerly of Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Woodcock passed away Wednesday morning at Massena Rehab. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Linda J. Woodcock.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.