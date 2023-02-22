Louwana J. Nefsey, 74, of Glen Park, NY, passed away February 20, 2023 at her home where she was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - Louwana J. Nefsey, 74, of Glen Park, NY, passed away February 20, 2023 at her home where she was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and surrounded by her loving family.

Born on October 8, 1948 in Atlanta, Georgia, daughter of Troy and Myrtle (Sanders) Bell, she attended school in Georgia. Louwana moved to Watertown in 1978 and she received her GED from Watertown High School in 1998.

Louwana worked for various companies in Watertown, as a food service manager, including Ground Round, KFC, Convenient Food Mart, Stewarts, and she retired from Fast Trac.

She and her companion, Tim Morgan held a commitment ceremony on April 10, 2021 and resided in Glen Park.

She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, watching paranormal tv shows, fishing and she loved the ocean.

Louwana is survived by her companion, Tim Morgan; her children, Tracy (Richard) Montelongo, GA, Samantha (Harley) Sanders, Carthage, NY, Troy Lane, GA, Michael (Daniel) Stevens, Dexter, NY, David “DJ” Nefsey, Clayton, NY and Nick Nefsey, Glen Park, NY; 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and a sister, Doris Blanton, GA.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by a sister Nancy Clark.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was her wish to be cremated. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. The family will have a burial in Brookside Cemetery at a later date.

Donations may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society or Hospice of Jefferson County.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

