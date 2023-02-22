Margaret Ann McDonald of Canton, New York, formerly of Pyrites, New York, passed away on February 21, 2023, at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Margaret Ann McDonald of Canton, New York, formerly of Pyrites, New York, passed away on February 21, 2023, at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. Margaret was born June 5, 1947, in Pyrites, New York to the late Leonard “Slim” Sr. and Elizabeth “Liz” (Roberts) McDonald. After the death of her father, Margaret remained at home with her mother, helping and providing care for her until her death. She was a very devoted daughter to her parents. Margaret moved to the Assisted Living Facility at United Helpers in Canton in January of 2022 and truly considered that her home for the past year. She made many friends there who she spoke fondly of.

Margaret attended Knox Memorial Central and Canton Central Schools, graduating from Canton Central in 1967. Margaret worked in many service jobs starting at the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house, worked for several private individuals in the surrounding areas as a housekeeper, and worked at Best Western University and Comfort Inn motels in Canton, until her medical disability retirement.

Margaret was a communicant of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Pyrites and then later St. Mary’s in Canton. She greatly enjoyed word search books, knitting, and playing bingo, while helping the K of C with their concession stand. She was known to knit baby blankets for each great niece and nephew born. Additionally she was a loyal correspondent to many. She would repeatedly mail dozens of greeting cards, be it birthday, get well, thinking of you, etc. Many local residents will be missing daily telephone calls from Margaret from this point on. She regularly phoned many people daily or weekly to inquire how they were doing and just reaching out in general.

Margaret is survived by her sister Faye (Mike) Foster, Hannawa Falls, nieces/nephews Anne Williams, DeKalb Jct., Kay (Larry) Amo, Russell, Mike (Sheila) McDonald, Pierrepont, Beth (Karl) Woolworth, Constantia, Megan Foster, Hannawa Falls, Kate (Kyle) Gagnier, Plattsburgh, Seth (Chelsea) Foster, Fisher’s Landing and Ed Foster of West Potsdam, 11 great-nieces and nephews and a brother-in-law, Jack Coloton of DeKalb. She is predeceased by her parents, brothers John, Leonard Jr. (Betty), Allen (Joan), and Frederick, as well as a sister, Janet Coloton and a niece, Cynthia Foster.

Calling hours will be Friday, February 24th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Canton. Burial in the parish cemetery will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Activities Fund of United Helpers in Canton, the Pyrites Fire Department, or the Canton Rescue Squad.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Margaret Ann McDonald are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

