Merton M. Scovil, 86, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Merton M. Scovil, 86, a resident of 32 Reagan Road, South Colton, will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Friday from 5-7 p.m. Burial and graveside services will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Colton in the springtime. Merton passed away on Sunday evening, February 19, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at his side.

Merton was born August 28,1936 the son of the late Harry and Amber (Beckstead) Scovil. On December 14,1960 he was married to Ann Long at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in South Colton, NY. They recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. Merton graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School and in 1957 he joined the U.S. Navy and served as a 2nd Class Radar Technician until 1960. Upon leaving the military, he was employed as a maintenance mechanic for 35 years at Reynolds Metal Company in Massena, NY. Additionally, he belonged to the Colton Fire Department for several years.

Merton was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time at his hunting camp. He belonged to Ormsby Pond Hunting Club and served as treasurer for several years. He also loved spending time with friends playing cards and getting together for social events. He enjoyed camping with family and friends. Merton most of all considered his grandchildren and great-grandchildren his biggest blessing in his life.

Merton is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ann Long Scovil; his children Tracy (Craig) Warner, Kimberly (Michael) Cartier and Timothy (Carrie) Scovil; seven grandchildren, Samantha Froio Wescott, Joseph Froio, Zachary (Abby) Froio, Amariah (Nicholas) Britton, Allie (Michael) Wells, Blake Scovil, and Summer Scovil; six great-grandchildren, Cole, Rosalie, Cicilia, Vincenzo, Rory, and Kyah. He was predeceased by his grandson Kyle Cartier. Merton has one surviving brother, Roger (Leota) Scovil and was pre-deceased by two brothers, Carson and Grayden Scovil and two infant sisters. Memorial contributions in Merton’s memory may be made to the Colton Rescue Squad in lieu of flowers and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Merton M. Scovil.

