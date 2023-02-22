Morning Checkup: American Heart Association Classes

Morning Checkup: American Heart Association Classes
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center hosts American Heart Association classes to teach health care providers CPR and other life-saving techniques.

Gwen Fillhart is Samaritan’s AHA Training Center coordinator. She talked about the services during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

Besides health care providers, the center also trains instructors who teach the techniques to members of the community.

To learn more, go to samaritanhealth.com/aha-classes or call 315-785-4575.

