CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Patricia D. Cidoni (Marks), 89, of Chaumont, passed away comfortably in the early hours of Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

Pat was born Aug. 27, 1933 in Irondequoit to Arthur and Dorothy (Bender) Marks. She graduated from West Irondequoit High School in 1950 and attended classes at Brockport State College. She lived in Irondequoit until her late 60s, when she moved to her summer home in Chaumont, next door to daughter Joanne Galavitz, who dedicated so many years going above and beyond to her comfort and care.

Patricia was a brilliant pianist, a talented graphic artist, a movie buff, a news junkie, and could always be counted on to make a delicious homemade meal. She was a seamstress of the first kind, and found a love for knitting in her later years, often making gifts for friends and family.

Pat was predeceased by her parents, her son Stephan Cidoni and her former husband Joseph Cidoni.

She leaves behind children Joanne Galavitz of Chaumont and Michael Cidoni Lennox and his husband Brian Lennox of Rochester, granddaughter Corinne “Corey” Galavitz and her husband Ben Johnston of Central Square, “great granddaughter” Stacia Johnston of Potsdam, as well as dear friends Bobby Eckert, Nancy and Scott Mescon, Robin Johnston, Charlie Richardson —and her longtime feline companion Gizzy.

A celebration of life will be held in Chaumont at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Jefferson County SPCA in Patricia’s honor.

Arrangements are entrusted to Stacia Johnston at Hammill Funeral Home where memories and words of comfort can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

