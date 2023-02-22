Patricia R Grenga, 74

Patricia R Grenga, age 74, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning at St Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia R Grenga, age 74, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning at St Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born on May 9th, 1948, in Syracuse, to the late John and Jane (Schreiber) Swank. Patricia was married to her husband of 37 years, Edward James Grenga Sr, on October 16th, 1983, until he passed away in 2021. Patricia and her husband resided in Pulaski (Fernwood) for many years before moving to Baldwinsville in 2008.

Patricia dedicated her life to being a loving stay-at-home mom and a devoted housewife. Her husband and her shared a love for Ham Radio, her call sign was N2IVR. She was a huge Elvis Presley fan and enjoyed reading James Patterson novels, but most of all she loved the time she spent with her grandchildren and family.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Gina Grenga-Bristol (Todd) of Sandy Creek and Ginger Grenga-Rice (Raymond) of Virginia; sisters Susan Relf, Nancy Wentzel; brothers David Swank (Claire), James Swank, and Joseph Swank along with 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Patricia is predeceased by one son, Edward James Grenga Jr, her first born daughter Wanda Jane (infant), grandson Darien Stephen Grenga (infant); sisters Katherine Swank, Joann Rothrock, Karen Louise, Janet Hill and brother John Swank.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family this Spring.

