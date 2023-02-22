Roger L. Matthie, 69, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Roger L. Matthie, 69, a resident of 83 Scovil Road, South Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mr. Matthie passed away Wednesday afternoon at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Roger L. Matthie.

