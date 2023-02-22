Town of Hammond, land owner in dispute over three-tenths of acre

Hammond Town Hall
Hammond Town Hall(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A dispute in the town of Hammond centers around three-tenths of an acre. The town says eminent domain is cheaper than litigation, but the property owner believes the town should buy the whole parcel.

In 2022, the Hammond Town Hall was built and town officials moved into their new offices.

Unbeknownst to town leaders at the time, the hall had been built over three-tenths of an acre belonging to Rickie Bass who lives behind the town hall.

Bass was just as surprised.

“I was, yes. They built two feet on me and built another four-foot overhang,” he said.

According to town officials, the engineer in charge of the project did not do a new survey of the property before building and relied on an older survey.

To fix this issue, town officials offered to buy the sliver of land from Bass, but he wanted the town to buy his entire property instead.

The town board saw no use for the property as a whole.

“If we were to make use of the property, it would probably be a parking lot, a park space, something like that. We have no reason to build anything new. We just built a new building and it’s very sufficient,” said Hammond Town Supervisor Ron Bertram.

Not seeing this as a viable option, the town board ultimately decided that the best course of action was to declare eminent domain on the property the town hall had crossed.

Now, Bass and his son are trying to get neighbors on their side to convince the town not to use eminent domain and to either pay for the entire lot or fix their mistake.

“Better than half the foundation is over the property line. So we’re looking to get this resolved. However, the town of Hammond is using taxpayers’ money to try to resolve it and they want to spend more money on eminent domain rather than trying to settle this and fix their own mistakes,” said Ricky Bass, property owner’s son.

The town board will have a public hearing on March 8 to discuss eminent domain of the Bass property.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say no charges will be filed against a man accused of mistreating a small child.
Police say complaint accusing man of mistreating child is unfounded
Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake recorded near Massena
A car burst into flames after apparently hitting a building in Watertown Wednesday afternoon.
Car bursts into flames after hitting building
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash at Sherman and...
2-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital
Empty classroom
Some schools prepare for remote learning as snow days run out

Latest News

Discussion, march 22 at noon - virtual and in person.
Considering Joan of Arc at the Remington
Drug overdoses
Army posts and drug overdoses
Watertown Municipal Arena
Ruggiero: Watertown loses more money on arena than golf course
Fire damaged this home at 300 Barker Road
Amish neighbors credited with saving 4 lives