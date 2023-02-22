Weather alerts across the state, including a north country storm warning

By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a chill in the air this morning as we await the snow expected for tonight and tomorrow.

It’s a little breezy, so temperatures starting in the teens and 20s often feel as if they’re in single digits.

It will be a quiet, mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 20s.

A winter storm warning starts at 7 p.m. for Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. It ends at 1 p.m. Thursday for St. Lawrence County and at 6 p.m. for the other two counties.

There’s a winter weather advisory for much of the rest of the state from 1 p.m. today until 10 a.m. on Thursday.

We’ll have blustery, snowy conditions in the north country. Accumulations will range from 7 to 10 inches with some freezing rain or sleet mixing in.

Snow could be heavy, particularly overnight and early Thursday. Snow will taper off for some during the day, others will see it off and on.

Highs on Thursday will be in the low 20s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of snow. Highs will be in the mid-teens.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be around 20.

There’s a chance of snow on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the low 30s both days.

Tuesday will have snow and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

