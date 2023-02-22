Winter storm warning overnight & into Thursday

Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - While most of the state will be under winter weather advisories later Wednesday and through Thursday, the north country will be under a winter storm warning.

A warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 6 p.m. on Thursday. A warning for St. Lawrence County starts at the same time but ends at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The timeframes for the advisories vary from region to region. Check ahead if you’re making travel plans.

In the meantime, the north country can expect heavy mixed precipitation. Most areas will see from 7 to 10 inches of snow and up to a foot in other spots. That will combine with ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility to near zero at times. Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour in some areas overnight.

Areas with advisories could see up to two-tenths of an inch of ice and up to 6 inches of snow.

