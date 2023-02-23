Accumulating snow overnight

By John Kubis
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will produce some heavy snow tonight. Temperatures will be in the teens to lower 20′s.

A wintry mix is expected tomorrow. Expect snow totals between 6 and 12 inches. Highs will be in the upper teens to lower 20′s.

Friday will be cold with highs in the teens. Some snow showers are expected.

Lows Friday night will be from 5 to 10 below zero.

Saturday will be cold with the risk of snow.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say no charges will be filed against a man accused of mistreating a small child.
Police say complaint accusing man of mistreating child is unfounded
A car burst into flames after apparently hitting a building in Watertown Wednesday afternoon.
Car bursts into flames after hitting building
Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake recorded near Massena
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash at Sherman and...
2-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital
Empty classroom
Some schools prepare for remote learning as snow days run out

Latest News

7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Weather alerts across the state, including a north country storm warning
7-day forecast
Wednesday AM weather
7 day
Accumulating snow in the forecast