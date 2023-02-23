Accumulating snow overnight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will produce some heavy snow tonight. Temperatures will be in the teens to lower 20′s.

A wintry mix is expected tomorrow. Expect snow totals between 6 and 12 inches. Highs will be in the upper teens to lower 20′s.

Friday will be cold with highs in the teens. Some snow showers are expected.

Lows Friday night will be from 5 to 10 below zero.

Saturday will be cold with the risk of snow.

