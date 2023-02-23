Arts Program of NNY to present ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arts Program of NNY is gearing up to put on a large musical production.

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” features a community-based cast.

Daniel Paladin, the lead male character, and director Calvin Brown appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the production. Watch their interview above.

The musical is based on the 1954 film Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. on March 9, 10, and 11 at Christian Fellowship Center in Madrid. An additional 2 p.m. show will be on March 11.

Tickets can be purchased online.

