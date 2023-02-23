Cleaning up snow after the calm

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The sounds of winter are back. A half foot of snow needed to be cleaned up Thursday morning.

In Dexter, Cathy Pitkin hopped on her ATV to plow snow at Johnson Funeral Home.

“It was nice we got a couple of weeks of nice weather, but I wasn’t shocked that the snow was back,” she said.

She says this snow is perfect for her equipment - nothing like the heavy, wet, lake effect snow we got hit with earlier this winter.

“Christmastime was so heavy that I had to get the tractor out with a bucket and a snowblower, so I much rather do it on the ATV,” she said.

A few blocks away, Dexter resident Gerry Kostyk was using a tractor snowblower.

He says his 70th birthday is in March, and won’t be surprise if he celebrates with snow.

“You never know, we usually get hit in March sometime and fortunately or unfortunately we’re on the end of Lake Ontario,” he said.

As for the warm weather we’ve had this month, some in Dexter call it a fool’s spring, and they expect some more winter as we head into March.

