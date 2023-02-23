Frontier League sends strong contingent to state wrestling championships

(WWNY) - The New York State Wrestling Championships are coming up this weekend in Albany.

The Frontier League will be well represented by a strong contingent of wrestlers.

Carthage has three wrestlers headed to states. Ryan Munn is undefeated so far this season at 102 pounds. Shay Sinitiere also earned a spot at 126 pounds and Landon Copley will compete as a wild card, also at 126 pounds.

Indian River has two wrestlers heading to states: Tumah Gummow at 118 pounds and Manny Gonzales at 138 pounds.

Copenhagen has two wrestlers who are Albany-bound: Chase Nevills at 118 pounds and Tavian Camper at 145 pounds.

Beaver River will send two wrestlers to states: Derek Walseman at 102 pounds and wildcard Dominic Roes at 215 pounds.

South Jefferson-Sandy Creek features two wrestlers heading to Albany: Brock Frederick at 110 pounds and wildcard Ryley Monica at 145 pounds.

Lowville has two wrestlers looking for state glory: Patrick Grimsey at 132 pounds and wildcard Sean Kelly at 172 pounds.

They’re all looking for glory in the state wrestling championships Friday and Saturday at MVP arena in Albany.

