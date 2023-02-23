It’s almost time to kick off Relay For Life

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A kickoff event for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life is coming up next month

Senior development manager Don Boshart says it’s time to start gearing up for the relay, which is scheduled for June 9. He said last year’s relay raised $187,000.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The kickoff event is Wednesday, March 8, at the Watertown Elks Lodge. There’s a taco bar from 6:15 p.m. until the event itself gets underway at 7 p.m.

To learn more, email don.boshart@cancer.org or call 315-816-7441.

