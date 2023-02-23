Lisa J. Waite, 56, of Parishville

After a courageous battle with cancer, Lisa J. Waite, 56, of County Route 58, peacefully passed away early Wednesday morning, February 22, 2023 at her home with the love of her family at her side. (Funeral Home)

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - After a courageous battle with cancer, Lisa J. Waite, 56, of County Route 58, peacefully passed away early Wednesday morning, February 22, 2023 at her home with the love of her family at her side.

Lisa was born on November 1, 1966 in Potsdam, the daughter of Jean (Burlingame) Hanson and the late Bernard “Bun” Hanson. She attended Parishville-Hopkinton Central School, graduating in 1984.

Lisa was the manager of the Sunoco on Market Street in Potsdam for 21 years. She was a member of the Parishville Fire Ladies Auxiliary and the Parishville Amvets Post Auxiliary. Lisa cherished the time she was able to be with her grandchildren and loved riding her Razor.

Lisa is survived by her children and their spouses, Brooke and Wade Carey of Russell and Brock and Kodi Waite of Colton; her grandchildren, Wade Jr., Riley, Wesley, and was greatly anticipating her 4th. She is also survived by her mother and stepfather, Jean and Ralph “Peanut” Neverette of Colton; her sisters and their spouses, Lois and Floyd “Sonny” Bump of Parishville, Lauri Corbett of Canton, and Kimberly and Kevin Page of Potsdam, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her grandparents, Art and Blanche Burlingame and Gaye and Howard Hanson; and a nephew, Floyd “Tripper” Bump, III.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may call Friday 4-7:00 PM. The members of the Amvets Auxiliary will meet at 6:00 PM for a memorial ritual. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday 10:00 AM with Rev. Lee Sweeney, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Parishville. The family will continue to celebrate her life following the burial at the Parishville Fire Bingo Hall.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made to Parishville Fire Department, Parishville Amvets, or Ryan’s Wish Foundation, P.O. 326, Gouverneur, New York 13642.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

