Massena man charged in meth bust

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena police say they seized more than 100 grams of meth when they executed a search warrant on West Hatfield Street on Tuesday.

Police say 47-year-old Michael Ashley is accused of possessing 112 grams of the drug. That translates to about four ounces.

He was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The third-degree charge alleges he intended to sell the meth.

He was sent to St. Lawrence County jail without bail following arraignment in Massena town court.

Village police were assisted by state police, the sheriff’s office, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Border Patrol.

