Wed, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM | Proscenium Theatre, Performing Arts Center at SUNY Potsdam

Join us for a free, public film screening of Dancemaker, the 1998 documentary on Paul Taylor - a Q&A session will immediately follow the showing (1h 38m run) on Sat. Feb. 25 at 7:30 in the Proscenium Theatre.

The genesis of the Paul Taylor Dance Company occurred on May 30, 1954 in Manhattan, when dancemaker Paul Taylor first presented his choreography with five other dancers on the Lower East Side. That performance marked the beginning of 64 years of unrivaled creativity, and in the decades that followed, Mr. Taylor became a cultural icon and one of American history’s most celebrated artists, and was part of the pantheon that created American modern dance. Leading the Company that bears his name until his death in 2018, Mr. Taylor molded it into one of the preeminent performing ensembles in the world. Under the artistic direction of Taylor alumnus Michael Novak, the Company continues to bring “America’s most communicative and wildly theatrical modern dance” to audiences and students around the world, with a yearly residency at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

The hallmark of the Company is its ever-expanding repertory. Over 170 dances exist within the Foundation’s canon, 147 of which were choreographed by Mr. Taylor. The body of Mr. Taylor’ work is titled the “Taylor Collection,” and is home to dances that cover a breathtaking range of topics, and moods. These dances speak to the natural world and man’s place within it; display love and sexuality in all gender combinations; contemplate iconic moments in American history; and reveal to the spectrum of life’s beauties, complexities, and society’s thorniest issues. While some of these dances are termed “dark” and other “light,” the majority are dualistic, mixing elements of both extremes.

This performance is made possible in part by a Mid Atlantic Arts ArtsCONNECT grant. ArtsCONNECT is made possible through support from the National Endowment for the Arts’ Regional Touring Program.

