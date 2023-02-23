Pedestrian struck near Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Black River Wednesday night.

It happened on State Route 342 near LeRay Street. The call came in around 9:45 p.m.

State police said the victim was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment but gave no details on the extent of the injuries.

The highway was closed between LeRay Street and State Route 283 for about 30 or 45 minutes.

Roads were covered in snow, but it’s unclear if that had anything to do with the incident.

At last word, no tickets had been issued.

This map shows where a vehicle struck a pedestrian outside Black River Wednesday night. (WWNY)

