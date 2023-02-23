Pizzeria goes viral for looking to hire ‘non-stupid people’

A pizza restaurant has gone viral for seeking "non-stupid people" for its current job openings. (Source: WBNS, FACEBOOK POST, CNN)
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBNS) - A restaurant in Ohio was having a hard time finding reliable employees until management turned to humor to help recruit new employees.

Santino’s Pizzeria manager Heather Stockton said the restaurant’s phone has been ringing off the hook since posting a unique employment sign.

According to Stockton, the sign saying the team is “now hiring non-stupid people” was supposed to be a joke and nothing serious. However, it has gone viral on social media.

Stockton said the sign has been on display for months, but it was a social media post this week that has taken it to another level.

“We’re going to have people that love the sign, people that hate it,” she said.

The restaurant manager said the team has had trouble hiring and defined “non-stupid people” as being reliable, on time and having common sense.

“A lot of people are lacking it nowadays,” she said.

Stockton said the pandemic is playing a huge role in the quality of applicants. She said the pizzeria keeps facing no-shows or employees that don’t take the job seriously.

“I had a high school student who thought it was OK to bring a Nerf gun in with another employee here,” she said.

But is the sign helping or hurting business?

“We’ve gotten so many new customers,” Stockton said.

New customer Paul Robbins said he thought the sign was funny.

“I didn’t think it was offensive at all. It made me really curious about this pizza place,” Robbins said. “So, that made me decide to come in and check it out.”

A fellow business owner also said they understand the hiring challenges and stand by the pizzeria.

“I thought it was awesome because they’re not saying people are stupid, they’re saying, ‘Hey, let’s pay attention, let’s communicate, let’s get things going back to the way they’re supposed to be, helping each other,” said business owner Kathy Thomas.

Copyright 2023 WBNS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say no charges will be filed against a man accused of mistreating a small child.
Police say complaint accusing man of mistreating child is unfounded
A car burst into flames after apparently hitting a building in Watertown Wednesday afternoon.
Car bursts into flames after hitting building
Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake recorded near Massena
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash at Sherman and...
2-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital
Empty classroom
Some schools prepare for remote learning as snow days run out

Latest News

Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Flights canceled, highways closed as winter storm wallops US
A new "After School Satan Club" at a Pennsylvania middle school has gotten a lot of attention.
Threatening voicemail leads school district to review controversial ‘After School Satan Club’
FILE - A statement of facts document presented to the United States District Court in the case...
Jan. 6 rioter who threated Ocasio-Cortez online gets 3 years
A new "After School Satan Club" at a Pennsylvania middle school has gotten a lot of attention.
School district to review controversial 'After School Satan Club' after threatening voicemail