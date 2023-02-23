Planning board member running for Ogdensburg City Council

Michael Weaver
Michael Weaver(Michael Weaver)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Another candidate has thrown his hat into the ring for Ogdensburg City Council.

Michael Weaver, a retired entrepreneur and former business owner, announced this week that he’s running.

He’s a member of the Ogdensburg Planning Board, the Elks Lodge, and the Knights of Columbus.

Weaver says he wants to work to reduce taxes, rebuild infrastructure, and improve the riverfront.

There are three council seats up for grabs.

R. Storm Cilley and Jennifer Stevenson have already declared their candidacies.

The incumbent council members, John Rishe, Bill Dillabough, and Steve Fisher haven’t said if they’ll seek reelection.

The mayor’s seat, currently held by Mike Skelly, is also up for election.

Skelly hasn’t said if he’ll seek a second term, but Michael Tooley recently announced he’ll be running for the seat.

