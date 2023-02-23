Recent vote allows $50M project to move forward in town of Henderson

TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - A $50 million project is planned for Henderson. Some want it, others don’t.

“The town board is completely favoring this outside developer, and ignoring, completely ignoring the requests and concerns of the tax-paying citizen,” said Henderson resident Lindsay Whitmer.

Whitmer is referring to the 4-to-1 town board vote to lift the moratorium on development in Henderson.

The concerns come as a proposed 115-unit, $50 million project by Sun Communities is being considered. Sun Communities already owns Association Island, and now has its sights set on neighboring Hovey’s Island.

“As a result of not making any changes to the Henderson archaic zoning regulations, they’ve turned the power over to third-party developers to basically come into the town and do what they want,” said Whitmer.

“Henderson is a prime community for growth, and we can’t sit there and stop Henderson in time. I mean, a lot of people would like to stop Henderson in time, but we got to do what’s right for the community as well,” said Henderson Town Supervisor Ed Glaser.

Glaser believes the new development will bring more people into the community.

“They’re going to use our restaurants. They’re going to use the charter fishing boats that are in the area. They’re going to use our local stores,” he said.

If you ask Whitmer, she says residents haven’t seen that to be the case from the campers already on Association Island.

“Campers are self-contained. They come in, they bring their food, they bring their drinks. There’s entertainment down at the campground itself. So they’re not venturing off the island,” she said.

Sun Communities plans are in draft form, and not yet finalized.

The lone no vote came from town board member Matthew Owen who tells 7 News that by lifting the moratorium, the board is selling the decision-making process short, and not considering the recommendations put in front of the board.

