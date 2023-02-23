Recent vote allows $50M project to move forward in town of Henderson

Association Island
Association Island(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - A $50 million project is planned for Henderson. Some want it, others don’t.

“The town board is completely favoring this outside developer, and ignoring, completely ignoring the requests and concerns of the tax-paying citizen,” said Henderson resident Lindsay Whitmer.

Whitmer is referring to the 4-to-1 town board vote to lift the moratorium on development in Henderson.

The concerns come as a proposed 115-unit, $50 million project by Sun Communities is being considered. Sun Communities already owns Association Island, and now has its sights set on neighboring Hovey’s Island.

“As a result of not making any changes to the Henderson archaic zoning regulations, they’ve turned the power over to third-party developers to basically come into the town and do what they want,” said Whitmer.

“Henderson is a prime community for growth, and we can’t sit there and stop Henderson in time. I mean, a lot of people would like to stop Henderson in time, but we got to do what’s right for the community as well,” said Henderson Town Supervisor Ed Glaser.

Glaser believes the new development will bring more people into the community.

“They’re going to use our restaurants. They’re going to use the charter fishing boats that are in the area. They’re going to use our local stores,” he said.

If you ask Whitmer, she says residents haven’t seen that to be the case from the campers already on Association Island.

“Campers are self-contained. They come in, they bring their food, they bring their drinks. There’s entertainment down at the campground itself. So they’re not venturing off the island,” she said.

Sun Communities plans are in draft form, and not yet finalized.

The lone no vote came from town board member Matthew Owen who tells 7 News that by lifting the moratorium, the board is selling the decision-making process short, and not considering the recommendations put in front of the board.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car burst into flames after apparently hitting a building in Watertown Wednesday afternoon.
Car bursts into flames after hitting building
Hammond Town Hall
Town of Hammond, land owner in dispute over three-tenths of acre
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash at Sherman and...
2-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle outside Black River Wednesday night.
Pedestrian struck near Black River
Fire damaged this home at 300 Barker Road
Amish neighbors credited with saving 4 lives

Latest News

A crane fishing an SUV and a camper from a sewer lagoon. That’s what was going on Thursday in...
Crane pulls camper, SUV from sewer lagoon
Rick Engle and Sean O'Brien
Endorsements vary in race for St. Lawrence County sheriff
Ask the Pharmacist - February 23
Snowblowing after storm
Cleaning up snow after the calm