Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Critters in the wild & colorful skies

(WWNY) - We have some critter pics this week.

Joy Hazen got to watch some swans in Waddington.

Pamela Harris spied a squirrel stealing breakfast nibbles.

Sharon DaFoe went to a swamp in Richville to find a young bald eagle.

Ron Hunter checked his trail cam to see a coyote sunbathing on Valentine’s Day.

We’ve had a few colorful skies this week, including a rainbow seen by Maryjane Ball at Hidden Harbor.

Some reflective snow along Wilson’s Bay in Cape Vincent was captured by Danielle LeMunyon.

Finally, we look at Arsenal Street in Watertown in a different light. Christine Carr sent in a pic showing it drenched in a yellow sun.

