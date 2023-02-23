Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Critters in the wild & colorful skies

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - We have some critter pics this week.

Joy Hazen got to watch some swans in Waddington.

Pamela Harris spied a squirrel stealing breakfast nibbles.

Sharon DaFoe went to a swamp in Richville to find a young bald eagle.

Ron Hunter checked his trail cam to see a coyote sunbathing on Valentine’s Day.

We’ve had a few colorful skies this week, including a rainbow seen by Maryjane Ball at Hidden Harbor.

Some reflective snow along Wilson’s Bay in Cape Vincent was captured by Danielle LeMunyon.

Finally, we look at Arsenal Street in Watertown in a different light. Christine Carr sent in a pic showing it drenched in a yellow sun.

Keep those pics coming. Go to Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app and upload your content.

Our Pics of the Week gallery is below.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car burst into flames after apparently hitting a building in Watertown Wednesday afternoon.
Car bursts into flames after hitting building
Hammond Town Hall
Town of Hammond, land owner in dispute over three-tenths of acre
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash at Sherman and...
2-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital
Fire damaged this home at 300 Barker Road
Amish neighbors credited with saving 4 lives
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warnings issued, SUNY Canton classes going remote

Latest News

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
Field crop specialist Mike Hunter explains changes to pesticide regulations at the Cornell...
Changes in pesticide regs mean farmers have to tweak practices
Changing pesticide practices
Warden the cat bonds with his new mom, Nanci Cutler-Feist. Warden was found injured in a feral...
A cat’s tale: Wounded feral feline finds new home