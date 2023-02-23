Slippery conditions for driving & walking

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a chilly, snowy start to our Thursday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 6 p.m. There’s a warning for St. Lawrence County until 1 p.m.

There’s a winter weather advisory for Oswego County and parts of central New York until 6 p.m.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory until further notice.

Snow fell overnight on top of light icing, making travel tricky.

We could see another 1 to 3 inches of snow before it’s over.

Temperatures started mostly in the teens Thursday, with wind chills below zero in spots. Highs will be in the mid-20s.

There’s the possibility of another quick blast of snow and mixed precipitation this evening.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will be in the upper teens.

There’s a 30% chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be around 20.

It will be in the low 30s with a 50% chance of snow on Sunday.

Highs will be in the 30s Monday through Wednesday. Snow is possible each of those three days.

