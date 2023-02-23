Sport highlights: Section X & Section III action continues

(WWNY) - Sectionals continued Wednesday in both basketball and hockey.

Top-seed General Brown hosted Oneida in a girls’ Section III Class B basketball quarterfinals from Dexter.

- Kori Nichols lays in 2 off the opening tip. General Brown is on top 2.

- Lady Lions running: Ainsley Fuller with the bucket. General Brown extends its lead to 4.

- Off the turnover, it’s Nichols ahead to Fuller for the bucket. The Lady Lions are in front 6.

- Fuller stops and pops, ripping yarn. General Brown is still on top 6. She had 16.

- Second quarter: it’s Nichols driving the lane for the basket. It’s the Lady Lions by 12.

- Madelyn Ferris goes up strong down low for the hoop.

General Brown advances to the Class B semis with a 42-28 win over Oneida.

On the boys’ side, top-seed Sackets Harbor hosted Oriskany in the Section III Class D quarterfinals.

- First quarter: Austin Griner hits the floater in the paint. It’s the Patriots by 2.

- Off the inbounds, Ethan Shi drills the 3 from the corner. It’s Sackets Harbor by 3.

- A bit later, it’s Shi from the wing for another 3-pointer. The Patriots are up 6.

- Shi is on fire with his third 3-pointer of the quarter. It’s Sackets Harbor by 9.

- Griner splits the defenders and gets the shot to fall. The Patriots are up 8.

- Second quarter: Marcus Castine lays in 2 off the turnover.

- Sackets Harbor advances, beating Oriskany 53-50

It was the battle of the Bulldogs as Chateaugay and Heuvelton met in a girls’ Section X Class D basketball semifinal.

- Off the opening tap, eighth grader Madison McComb gets the initial shot. Kaelyn Morgan puts up the rebound. It’s 2-0 Chateaugay.

- After a missed 3, McComb gets the putback, upping the lead to 5.

- Fellow 8th grader Irelynn LaPlante steals and drops in 2. It’s 7-0 Chateaugay.

- Heuvelton gets on the board on Allison Trathen’s free throw.

- As the defense falls back, LaPlante sinks a 14-footer.

- Lakin Martin to Rylin McAllister for the corner-3, ripping yarn.

- LaPlante for the open 3.

Chateaugay led the whole way, beating Heuvelton 41-30.

It was Hermon-DeKalb vs. top-seed and number-one state-ranked Hammond in the other Class D girls’ semifinal.

- Zoey Cunningham drives for the layup. It’s 2-0 Hammond.

- Oliver Simser turns inside and drops in 2 to tie the game. She scored 15.

- On the rebound, Landree Kenyon with the bucket. It’s 8-6 Hammond.

- Hailee Manning penetrates for 2.

- Jayla O’Donnell with the inside jumper. The Demons are within 4.

- Kenyon splits the defense for 2 of her game-high 31 points.

- Kenyon to Ava Howie on the fast break layup.

Hammond goes on to beat Hermon-DeKalb 56 to 32.

Canton was at Potsdam for a boys’ Section X Division I hockey semifinal.

- First period: Ryan Rutley from Tyler Berkman, weaves in front, tucks the puck home. It’s 1-0 Potsdam.

- Early in the second period, Berkman with the cross-ice feed onto the stick of Cooper Grant for the goal. It’s 2-0 Sandstoners.

- In over the blue line, Rutley’s shot ricochets off the glass, between the keeper’s skates. John Duffy buries it to make it 3-0.

Canton would score three times in the third period to tie the game, but Tyler Berkman scored with just 24 seconds remaining.

Potsdam survived 5-4 to return to the Division I final for the first time in eight years.

