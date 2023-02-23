Styx, Parmalee to perform in Watertown in June

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Styx and Parmalee are two of the big-name bands lined up for the DPAO’s 2023 Concert Series.

The Disabled Persons Action Organization announced the rock band Styx will be performing inside the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena on June 1. The group is best known for big hits like ‘Come Sail Away’ and ‘Babe’ in the 1970s and 80s.

On June 16, country music band Parmalee will come to the arena for an indoor concert.

Some of the platinum-selling band’s hits include ‘Take My Name’ and ‘Carolina.’

Beatles and Rolling Stones tribute bands will kick off the concert series on April 22 at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

The DPAO says an on-sale ticket date will be announced soon for the upcoming concert Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown.

