Tri-county flu cases decline

Flu season
Flu season(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The number of flu cases in the tri-county area has decreased in the last week.

According to the state flu tracker, Jefferson is at 17 reported cases this week. That’s down 19 percent from the week before.

There were no cases in Lewis County.

St. Lawrence County saw 4 cases, a 20 percent decrease.

In preliminary data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu vaccine was 68 percent effective at preventing hospitalization in children but has been less protective for seniors.

