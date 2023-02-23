William “Knappy” N. Knapp, 87, of Brantingham

William "Knappy" N. Knapp, 87, passed over on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at home, surrounded by his loving family and under Hospice care. (Funeral Home)

BRANTINGHAM, New York (WWNY) - William “Knappy” N. Knapp, 87, passed over on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at home, surrounded by his loving family and under Hospice care.

Bill was born on January 20, 1936 at home and grew up at Burdick’s Crossing, a son of the late Paul and Remor Nelson Knapp. He attended General Martin High School and graduated with the class of 1953. Bill was active in high school sports playing basketball, football and baseball. After graduation he continued with town team basketball and softball. On October 1, 1955 he married Shirley S. Stewart at the Forest Presbyterian Church in Lyons Falls with Rev. Hatt officiating. The couple first resided in Greig, then lived in Old Glendale for 20 years, then settled in Brantingham in 1980 until the present. Bill was employed at Burdick Superette in Greig, followed by being employed in construction on the St. Lawrence Seaway. He later worked 40 years at Beaverite Products as a printer until his retirement in 1999. Bill was an active member of the 3 G Fire Department for 50 years and chairman of the field days for many years. He was elected Greig Town Councilman for 35 years. Bill was an avid bowler for over 60 years and a longtime member of the Brantingham Golf Club. He enjoyed watching Syracuse Orangemen, Dallas Cowboys, and LA Dodgers.

Bill was an active member of the former Greig United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his beloved wife of more than 67 years, Shirley; three children, William S. and Bonnie Knapp of Liverpool, Douglas and Tammy Knapp of Minoa, and Julie and Cindy Knapp of Sun City West, Arizona; five grandchildren, Courtney (Tom) Quimby, Brian Knapp (fiancé, Liz), Quinn Gray, Miranda (Jamie) Raynor and Mallory (Victor) Chevez; seven great-grandchildren, Collin, Chloe, Cooper, Kenzie, Cora, Victor Michael, and Vincent; one sister, Patricia Evans of Massena; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a brother-in-law, Max Evans.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00pm on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., with the funeral service to follow at 1:00pm at the funeral home with Dorothy Spear, Lay Pastor officiating. A luncheon at 3G Fire Department will immediately follow the funeral service. Any food donations may be taken directly to the 3G Fire Hall on Monday morning. Burial will be

held at the convenience of the family at Brantingham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to 3 G Fire Department, 6229 Blue Street, Glenfield, NY 13343; or Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

