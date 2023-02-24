8-year-old helps raise money for favorite Waffle House worker in need of car

An 8-year-old customer at a Waffle House is helping out his favorite server and friend.
An 8-year-old customer at a Waffle House is helping out his favorite server and friend.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Gray News) - An Arkansas boy’s efforts to get some help for a good friend of his are not going unnoticed.

Kayzen, 8, shared that with a little help, he started a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise funds for his friend and favorite Waffle House server Devonte.

The 8-year-old said he has come to know the worker from eating breakfast at a Little Rock-area Waffle House.

The boy shared that Devonte is a hardworking dad with two little girls and a wife. Kayzen described him as a dedicated worker who has to walk or get a ride to work every day.

According to the GoFundMe account, Devonte was looking for a decent-priced car but found mold in the family’s apartment that has set them back.

Kayzen said they are helping Devonte and his family get into another rental property but started the account with the hopes of raising funds to help get the family a reliable vehicle.

And after five days, the fundraising efforts have gained enough attention to more than double the $5,000 original goal.

As of Friday, the GoFundMe fundraiser has raised more than $11,000.

“I hope your heart is as big as mine and you will help me spread kindness in the world,” the boy wrote.

The 8-year-old said Devonte is one of the most joyous and positive people you’ll ever meet, always greeting everyone with a big smile.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle outside Black River Wednesday night.
Watertown teen seriously injured in car-pedestrian crash
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle outside Black River Wednesday night.
Pedestrian struck near Black River
Hammond Town Hall
Town of Hammond, land owner in dispute over three hundredths of acre
A crane fishing an SUV and a camper from a sewer lagoon. That’s what was going on Thursday in...
Crane pulls camper, SUV from sewer lagoon

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for missing Minnesota boy
Room inside 661 Factory Street
First look inside repaired Watertown apartment building
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
LIVE: Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new details of case
LIVE: Alex Murdaugh cross-examination continues
The German-American Club was already in the kitchen preparing its chili on Friday.
Getting ready for the North Country Chili Cook-Off