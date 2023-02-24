Arts All-Star: Ella Barker

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Ella Barker had taken a lot of art classes but didn’t get seriously interested in it until the COVID-19 shutdown.

“I wanted something new to put my emotion and focus towards and I started painting more and more,” she said.

The artist from Beaver River Central is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She said it helps her grow as an artist to hear what other people think of her art.

“You create it but then it kind of is let out of your hands and you have to let the world see it how they’re going to see it.”

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

