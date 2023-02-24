WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Next up this year for the Black River Valley Concert Series is Dissipated Eight — and we think you are going to love them! This group began as a barbershop octet from Middlebury College years ago, but evolved alongside modern day a cappella by incorporating new musical styles. But Dissipated Eight has never lost sight of their barbershop roots either! We have seen them perform and they are absolutely wonderful. Saturday night, February 25, at 7:30 PM at the Lewis County Historical Society at 7552 South State St. in Lowville.

Advance sale tickets available at the Lewis County Historical Society, Café Z (Lowville) and Dr. Guitar (Watertown). Single individual ticket $18; single season ticket (including two guest passes) $100.

At the door tickets: single student ticket $12; single individual ticket $20; family ticket (two adults/up to four children) $4

