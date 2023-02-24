Blast from the Past: 1987 Potsdam State Bears basketball team

Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to January 1987 to a story we did on the Potsdam State Bears basketball team.

It won national championships in 1981 and 1986, going undefeated that year. It was the first Division 3 program to do that.

Watch the story by then-reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.

