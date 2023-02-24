The Book of Will at Central New York Playhouse

Tonight, Friday and Tomorrow night Saturday
By Craig Thornton
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Two more performances

Tickets are 22$ and can be purchased through Ticket Tailor.

All audience members will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Without William Shakespeare, we wouldn’t have literary masterpieces like Romeo and Juliet. But without Henry Condell and John Heminges, we would have lost half of Shakespeare’s plays forever! After the death of their friend and mentor, the two actors are determined to compile the First Folio and preserve the words that shaped their lives. They’ll just have to borrow, beg, and band together to get it done.

Amidst the noise and color of Elizabethan London, THE BOOK OF WILL finds an unforgettable true story of love, loss, and laughter, and sheds new light on a man you may think you know.

Cast and Creative Team:

John Heminges - Jack Sherman

Henry Condell - Aaron Alexander

Rebecca Heminges - Kathy Egloff

Elizabeth Condell - Lynn King

Alice Heminges - Rose Hays

Ben Jonson - Nicholas MacLane

Richard Burbage - John Triana

William Jaggard - Bill Lee

Isaac Jaggard - Alex Sandler

Emilia Bassano/Anne Shakespeare -Amy Prieto

Susannah Shakespeare -Teagan Brown

Boy Hamlet/Ed Knight/Horatio/Dering - Cole LaVenture

Barman/Ralph Crane/Francisco - Michael Dougherty

Barman 2/Compositor/Bernardo - Jim Molloy

Marcus/Crier/Fruit Seller/Marcellus - Jason Obie

Director: Bella Lupia

Producers: Alex Gilbert, Dana Comfort

Stage Manager: Rachel Briscoe

Lighting Design: Sarah Anson-Ordon

Sound Design: Stephen R. Shepherd

Set Design: Bella Lupia

Graphics and Social Media: Liz Stanistreet

Sound Board Op: Stephen R. Shepherd

Light Board Op: Sarah Anson-Ordon

Costume Design: Lynn King

Photography: GTO Photo

Props: Cole LaVenture, Imy Whyte

Scenic Painting: Chris Lupia

Assistant Director: Stephen R. Shepherd

