The Book of Will at Central New York Playhouse
Tonight, Friday and Tomorrow night Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
Two more performances
Tickets are 22$ and can be purchased through Ticket Tailor.
All audience members will be required to wear a mask at all times.
Without William Shakespeare, we wouldn’t have literary masterpieces like Romeo and Juliet. But without Henry Condell and John Heminges, we would have lost half of Shakespeare’s plays forever! After the death of their friend and mentor, the two actors are determined to compile the First Folio and preserve the words that shaped their lives. They’ll just have to borrow, beg, and band together to get it done.
Amidst the noise and color of Elizabethan London, THE BOOK OF WILL finds an unforgettable true story of love, loss, and laughter, and sheds new light on a man you may think you know.
Cast and Creative Team:
John Heminges - Jack Sherman
Henry Condell - Aaron Alexander
Rebecca Heminges - Kathy Egloff
Elizabeth Condell - Lynn King
Alice Heminges - Rose Hays
Ben Jonson - Nicholas MacLane
Richard Burbage - John Triana
William Jaggard - Bill Lee
Isaac Jaggard - Alex Sandler
Emilia Bassano/Anne Shakespeare -Amy Prieto
Susannah Shakespeare -Teagan Brown
Boy Hamlet/Ed Knight/Horatio/Dering - Cole LaVenture
Barman/Ralph Crane/Francisco - Michael Dougherty
Barman 2/Compositor/Bernardo - Jim Molloy
Marcus/Crier/Fruit Seller/Marcellus - Jason Obie
Director: Bella Lupia
Producers: Alex Gilbert, Dana Comfort
Stage Manager: Rachel Briscoe
Lighting Design: Sarah Anson-Ordon
Sound Design: Stephen R. Shepherd
Set Design: Bella Lupia
Graphics and Social Media: Liz Stanistreet
Sound Board Op: Stephen R. Shepherd
Light Board Op: Sarah Anson-Ordon
Costume Design: Lynn King
Photography: GTO Photo
Props: Cole LaVenture, Imy Whyte
Scenic Painting: Chris Lupia
Assistant Director: Stephen R. Shepherd
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.