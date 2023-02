WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -North winds will drop the temperatures just in time for the weekend. Expect some snow showers overnight with lows in the teens.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with some morning snow showers. Highs will be in the teens.

Temperatures will fall to 5 to 10 below zero Friday night.

Saturday will be cold with some snow showers.

