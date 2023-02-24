Copenhagen girls back in the thick of it even after losing key players

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The Copenhagen girls’ basketball team is back in familiar territory.

What was expected to be a step back has instead been another run through the postseason.

After winning a state title last season, Copenhagen had to regroup after losing two tall inside players, Raegan Dalrymple and Charli Carroll to graduation...

While the rest of the Frontier League felt the Golden Knights would take a step back, the team actually stayed competitive and has made it to the Section III Class D semifinals.

Much of the credit goes to coach Natalie Scott.

Up next is a familiar foe in the semifinals Saturday.

Copenhagen takes on Poland at 3:45 p.m. at the SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College.

