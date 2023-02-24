Donna E. Hoch, 84, of Carthage

Donna E. Hoch, 84, of 10418 Second Road, Carthage passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility where she had resided since July 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Donna E. Hoch, 84, of 10418 Second Road, Carthage passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility where she had resided since July 2021.

Donna was born in Carthage on April 14, 1938, the daughter of Roswell and Gladys Clarke Hewitt. She attended Carthage High School. She married Roger W. Hoch on September 4, 1954 at St. Stephens Church in Croghan, Fr. Fintan A. Murphy officiating.

Donna was a stay at home Mom who enjoyed time spent with her family. She always put family first. She and Roger never missed one of their children’s or grandchildren’s sporting or school events. She was adored by her grandchildren who had her wrapped around their little fingers. If they mentioned wanting or liking something you can bet Gram made it happen.

Donna was an avid reader and enjoyed writing in her journal. She was a Yankees fan, especially Derek Jeter. She and Roger attended countless games in Yankee Stadium as well as spring training games in Florida. She also enjoyed many road trips with family, her favorites being Disney World and The Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Roger, her children Barbara (Joseph) Kalamas, Beaver Falls, Brenda (Joseph) Drake, Philadelphia and Steven (Bethany) Hoch, Carthage; Six grandchildren Megan (Fredrick) Simpson, Michael Kalamas, Jamie (Jade) Montressor, Kellie Drake, Jacob (Ashley) Hoch, Jenna (Andrew) Vance; Seven great-grandchildren Sasha, Joseph, Quinn, Bella, Rowen, Harper, Henry and a great-granddaughter due in May. Donna was pre-deceased by brothers, Roger and Rodney Hewitt and sisters, Marsha Hewitt Spencer and Linda Hewitt Weir.

In keeping with Donna’s wishes there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at the family’s convenience in the spring at Sunnyside Cemetery, Naumburg with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman officiating. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Lowville.

Memorial donations may be made to Lewis County General Hospital Fund for Hope, 7785 N State St, Lowville, NY 13367 or Beaver Falls Fire Department Ambulance Fund, PO Box 456, Beaver Falls, NY 13305.

