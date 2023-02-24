Funeral Mass for Jay Bernard Murray, 70, formerly of Ogdensburg

Jay Bernard Murray, age 70, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Arcadia, FL, surrounded by his beloved son and daughter-in-law, after his courageous three-year battle with cancer. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Jay Bernard Murray, age 70, of Port Charlotte, FL and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 10:00AM Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery in the Spring. Per his request, there will be no formal visitation. A Celebration of Life will follow funeral services at the Freight House, 20 Market Street, Ogdensburg, for family and friends. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Murray passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Arcadia, FL, surrounded by his beloved son and daughter-in-law, after his courageous three-year battle with cancer.

Jay is survived by a son, Paul Dalton and his wife, Heather, of Ogdensburg, NY; his brothers, James Murray and his wife, Sue, of Port Charlotte, FL, Jere Murray of Ogdensburg, NY, Gene Murray and his wife, Lisa, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Jon Murray of Lake Placid, NY; two sisters, Paula Murray of Ogdensburg, NY and Eileen Murray of Ogdensburg, NY; eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jay was predeceased by a daughter, Elizabeth Campbell, in November of 2016.

Jay was born on August 14th, 1952, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Joseph “Paul” Murray and M. Theresa (Doe) Murray. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1971. Jay married Elinor Elizabeth Blair on November 27, 1971, at Notre Dame Church. The couple’s marriage later ended in divorce. Jay married Lillian Brassard, which also ended in divorce. Jay was first employed at Murray’s Food Store. After working at the store, Jay worked as an auto mechanic for Don Trimm, then worked for the City of Ogdensburg. In 1986, Jay had found his calling working at Notre Dame Church and Cemetery in Ogdensburg for over 30 years until his retirement in 2016. Jay took great pride in the appearance of the cemetery and he was a master of details.

Jay enjoyed Sunday morning coffee with his son talking shop. He loved the beautiful St Lawrence River and boating - Jay knew every inch of the 1000 islands region.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jay’s memory to Tidewell Hospice - Arcadia Hospice House, 919 N. Arcadia Ave, Arcadia, FL 34266.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.