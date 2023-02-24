Getting ready for the North Country Chili Cook-Off

The German-American Club was already in the kitchen preparing its chili on Friday.
The German-American Club was already in the kitchen preparing its chili on Friday.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - They’re counting down the hours for the return of the North Country Chili Cook-Off.

This is the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit that the event is being held in-person at Watertown’s Dulles State Office Building.

It will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature 18 different chili varieties.

The German-American Club was already in the kitchen preparing its chili on Friday. Its special ingredient is schnitzel.

Tickets are $6 for adults, $2 for children 12 and under, and $15 for a family.

All proceeds go to the Volunteer Transportation Center.

Visit volunteertransportationcenter.org for more information.

See our interview with the VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau and event chair Amy McEathron below. They appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle outside Black River Wednesday night.
Watertown teen seriously injured in car-pedestrian crash
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle outside Black River Wednesday night.
Pedestrian struck near Black River
Hammond Town Hall
Town of Hammond, land owner in dispute over three hundredths of acre
A crane fishing an SUV and a camper from a sewer lagoon. That’s what was going on Thursday in...
Crane pulls camper, SUV from sewer lagoon

Latest News

Room inside 661 Factory Street
First look inside repaired Watertown apartment building
WWNY
WWNY Getting ready for the North Country Chili Cook-Off
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 1987 Potsdam State Bears basketball team
Frederick Compo
Man allegedly takes money for incomplete construction work