Getting ready for the North Country Chili Cook-Off
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - They’re counting down the hours for the return of the North Country Chili Cook-Off.
This is the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit that the event is being held in-person at Watertown’s Dulles State Office Building.
It will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature 18 different chili varieties.
The German-American Club was already in the kitchen preparing its chili on Friday. Its special ingredient is schnitzel.
Tickets are $6 for adults, $2 for children 12 and under, and $15 for a family.
All proceeds go to the Volunteer Transportation Center.
Visit volunteertransportationcenter.org for more information.
See our interview with the VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau and event chair Amy McEathron below. They appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday.
