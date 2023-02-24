Getting ready for the North Country Chili Cook-Off

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - They’re counting down the hours for the return of the North Country Chili Cook-Off.

This is the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit that the event is being held in-person at Watertown’s Dulles State Office Building.

It will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature 18 different chili varieties.

The German-American Club was already in the kitchen preparing its chili on Friday. Its special ingredient is schnitzel.

Tickets are $6 for adults, $2 for children 12 and under, and $15 for a family.

All proceeds go to the Volunteer Transportation Center.

Visit volunteertransportationcenter.org for more information.

See our interview with the VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau and event chair Amy McEathron below. They appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday.

