CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Gladys J. Collins, 94, of Carthage; died peacefully on Friday, February 24, 2023, at her daughter’s home under the care of her loving family and Jefferson County Hospice.

She was born on August 18, 1928, at home in New Bremen, NY to the late Cassius & Lola May (Plopper) West. She attended local schools.

She married the late Wenzl A. Percoski, who passed in 1954 and later married David F. Collins who passed in 2003.

Gladys was employed at Climax Manufacturing and then later worked as a waitress at the Seaway Bowl in Watertown, NY.

She is survived by her children, Mary E. & her husband Matt Thompson, Carthage; Regina M. Cooper, Carthage; and Joseph W. & his wife, Cindy Percoski, Carthage; along with 6- Grandchildren and 6-Great Grandchildren.

Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 7:00 pm with Deacon Richard J. Stabb, officiating. Burial will be held in the spring in the Lowville Rural Cemetery, in Lowville, NY.

Donations in her memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Donations in her memory can be made to a charity of one's choice.

