Jay D. Marsaw, 79, of Rossie, passed away on February 19th due to a house fire at his home. (Funeral Home)

ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - Jay D. Marsaw, 79, of Rossie, passed away on February 19th due to a house fire at his home.

Jay was born in Alexandria Bay on November 29, 1943, the son of Richard and Myrtle Frizzell Marsaw. He attended the Nelson Schoolhouse in South Hammond until 5th grade when he transferred to Hammond Central School.

In his younger years, Jay loved to ride his ‘67 Panhead Harley Davidson motorcycle (even before Harleys were cool). Jay enjoyed the outdoors as an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper. Jay bought and sold fur. He also repaired guns at his gun shop at the Marsaw homestead in Rossie.

Jay was an avid reader and researcher on many topics, most especially antiques. Jay’s specialty was glassware and tableware. He founded Marsaw’s Antiques in Hammond where he bought and sold items until 2010. After that, Jay sold many antiques on eBay.

Most of all, Jay enjoyed the oldest form of entertainment…person to person, face to face conversation. Jay loved to have long conversations with family and friends old and new. Jay could converse for long periods of time on a wide variety of subjects and did so frequently. Jay had an excellent memory and was a great source of knowledge on local history.

Jay is survived by his nephews, Alan (Pamela) Mahay, John Mahay, Nathan (Patricia) Sourwine, Gary Angel, and Guy (Delores) Angel. His sisters Sally Sourwine and June Johnson predeceased him.

A Celebration of Life will be announced in the spring and will likely take place at the Rossie Community Center.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay. Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.