Man allegedly takes money for incomplete construction work

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of keeping money for a job he didn’t do.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 52-year-old Frederick Compo was paid more than $3,000 for construction work on State Route 37 in Morristown he didn’t complete.

That resulted in a charge of third-degree grand larceny.

He was arraigned in Morristown town court and sent to county jail.

