Man allegedly takes money for incomplete construction work
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of keeping money for a job he didn’t do.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 52-year-old Frederick Compo was paid more than $3,000 for construction work on State Route 37 in Morristown he didn’t complete.
That resulted in a charge of third-degree grand larceny.
He was arraigned in Morristown town court and sent to county jail.
